Drone Attacks Shake Russian Regions: Buildings Damaged, Civilians Injured

Overnight Ukrainian drone attacks injured 17 people and damaged buildings in Russia's Lipetsk and Voronezh regions. Russian air defenses destroyed numerous drones, with significant damage reported in Voronezh. Both sides deny targeting civilians, despite widespread casualties in the ongoing conflict. Ukraine's airstrikes target strategic locations in Lipetsk.

15-07-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of tensions, Ukrainian drone attacks struck Russian regions Lipetsk and Voronezh, causing injuries to at least 17 people, according to regional governors.

In Voronezh, residential and commercial properties were damaged, while a drone crash in Lipetsk's industrial zone injured one person. Russian air defense reportedly intercepted numerous drones.

The conflict, stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has claimed thousands of civilian lives, mostly Ukrainian. Ukraine's strikes often target strategic sites like Lipetsk's crucial air base.

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

