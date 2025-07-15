Drone Attacks Shake Russian Regions: Buildings Damaged, Civilians Injured

In a significant escalation of tensions, Ukrainian drone attacks struck Russian regions Lipetsk and Voronezh, causing injuries to at least 17 people, according to regional governors.

In Voronezh, residential and commercial properties were damaged, while a drone crash in Lipetsk's industrial zone injured one person. Russian air defense reportedly intercepted numerous drones.

The conflict, stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has claimed thousands of civilian lives, mostly Ukrainian. Ukraine's strikes often target strategic sites like Lipetsk's crucial air base.

(With inputs from agencies.)