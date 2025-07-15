Israeli Strikes Signal Warning to Hezbollah

The Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, asserted on Tuesday that continuous military strikes in Lebanon were intended as a direct message to Hezbollah. His remarks emphasized concerns over Hezbollah's attempts to strengthen its strike abilities through the Radwan Force.

On the same day, the Israeli military confirmed it had initiated assaults on Radwan Force targets within the Beqaa region of Lebanon.

This development highlights the ongoing tensions and military engagements between Israel and Hezbollah, with the latter accused of augmenting its tactical operations against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)