Cannabis Crackdown in Sikkim: Third Plantation Raid in One Month

Authorities in Sikkim's Soreng district have taken decisive action against illegal cannabis cultivation, destroying approximately 800 plants on Tuesday. The operation was spearheaded by a combined force of Soreng and Chakung police stations.

The joint team acted swiftly upon receiving a credible tip-off, successfully locating and eradicating the cannabis plants planted in Chakung Phakagown, officials reported.

This marks the third crackdown on illicit cannabis cultivation in the district in recent weeks, underscoring the ongoing efforts to combat drug-related activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)