Left Menu

Supreme Court Acquits Death Row Inmate, Mandates DNA Evidence Protocols

The Supreme Court acquitted a man on death row, citing flaws in forensic evidence. It set nationwide directives for handling DNA samples, emphasizing precise documentation and secure procedures. The order highlighted a defective investigation and was a response to an appeal against a Madras High Court ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:15 IST
Supreme Court Acquits Death Row Inmate, Mandates DNA Evidence Protocols
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has acquitted a death row inmate, highlighting significant gaps in forensic evidence handling. This landmark decision includes new countrywide directives on the documentation and management of DNA samples in legal cases.

A judicial bench led by Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta stressed the need for careful collection and documentation of DNA evidence. They instructed that all involved personnel, including medical professionals and independent witnesses, must verify the collection process to ensure integrity.

In the case concerned, the Supreme Court found the investigation faulty and overturned the High Court's previous conviction. The directives aim to maintain a meticulous chain of custody for forensic samples, which should remain intact until a case concludes. DGPs across states are tasked with implementing these changes uniformly.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025