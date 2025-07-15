Supreme Court Acquits Death Row Inmate, Mandates DNA Evidence Protocols

The Supreme Court has acquitted a death row inmate, highlighting significant gaps in forensic evidence handling. This landmark decision includes new countrywide directives on the documentation and management of DNA samples in legal cases.

A judicial bench led by Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta stressed the need for careful collection and documentation of DNA evidence. They instructed that all involved personnel, including medical professionals and independent witnesses, must verify the collection process to ensure integrity.

In the case concerned, the Supreme Court found the investigation faulty and overturned the High Court's previous conviction. The directives aim to maintain a meticulous chain of custody for forensic samples, which should remain intact until a case concludes. DGPs across states are tasked with implementing these changes uniformly.