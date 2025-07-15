Court Orders E-commerce Platforms to Delist Reliance and Jio Trademark Infringements
The Delhi High Court has ordered e-commerce platforms to remove products infringing Reliance and Jio trademarks. Justice Saurabh Banerjee ruled in favor of Reliance Industries Limited, highlighting the possible irreparable loss. The injunction stops unauthorized selling and protects consumer safety on online platforms.
The Delhi High Court has intervened to protect the trademarks of Reliance and Jio by ordering several e-commerce platforms to delist infringing products. The interim order, passed on July 10 by Justice Saurabh Banerjee, emphasized the urgency of the matter, siding with Reliance Industries Limited for trademark protection.
Following a plea from Reliance Industries alleging trademark infringement, the court directed platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, to remove listings that violate the company's trademarks. Justice Banerjee stressed that not granting an immediate injunction could cause irreparable damage to Reliance, a major player in the FMCG sector.
The court further emphasized the importance of brand integrity for consumers who rely on trademark recognition. It underscored the risk to consumer safety if the fraudulent use of trademarks is allowed to continue. Thus, the manufacturing, selling, or advertising of products bearing the unapproved Reliance and Jio marks were prohibited.
