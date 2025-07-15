Left Menu

Court Orders E-commerce Platforms to Delist Reliance and Jio Trademark Infringements

The Delhi High Court has ordered e-commerce platforms to remove products infringing Reliance and Jio trademarks. Justice Saurabh Banerjee ruled in favor of Reliance Industries Limited, highlighting the possible irreparable loss. The injunction stops unauthorized selling and protects consumer safety on online platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:59 IST
Court Orders E-commerce Platforms to Delist Reliance and Jio Trademark Infringements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has intervened to protect the trademarks of Reliance and Jio by ordering several e-commerce platforms to delist infringing products. The interim order, passed on July 10 by Justice Saurabh Banerjee, emphasized the urgency of the matter, siding with Reliance Industries Limited for trademark protection.

Following a plea from Reliance Industries alleging trademark infringement, the court directed platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, to remove listings that violate the company's trademarks. Justice Banerjee stressed that not granting an immediate injunction could cause irreparable damage to Reliance, a major player in the FMCG sector.

The court further emphasized the importance of brand integrity for consumers who rely on trademark recognition. It underscored the risk to consumer safety if the fraudulent use of trademarks is allowed to continue. Thus, the manufacturing, selling, or advertising of products bearing the unapproved Reliance and Jio marks were prohibited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025