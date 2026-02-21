CCPA Issues Notices to 6 E-Commerce Platforms Over Illegal Sale of Drone Jammers

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to six e-commerce platforms for allegedly listing and offering for sale restricted wireless transmitting devices such as anti-drone systems, drone jammers and GPS jammers, in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and other applicable telecom and trade control laws.

The Authority observed that these devices, which are subject to strict licensing and regulatory controls, were being marketed online in a manner that could mislead consumers into believing they are freely purchasable.

Six Platforms Served Notices

The six e-commerce entities issued notices are:

M/s Everse

IndiaMart

Xboom

Javiat Aerospace

M/s AirONE Robotics

M/s Maveric Drones & Technologies Pvt Ltd.

CCPA Flags Serious Compliance Violations

According to the CCPA, these restricted devices were listed online:

Without disclosure of mandatory licensing requirements

Without valid Equipment Type Approval (ETA) or WPC certification details

Without clearly stating that civilian possession or use without statutory authorisation is prohibited

In a manner likely to mislead consumers into believing such devices can be legally purchased

The Authority noted that omission of such critical legal information constitutes a serious consumer protection concern.

Detailed Information Sought From Platforms

The CCPA has directed the concerned entities to furnish comprehensive details, including:

Source of procurement or import, along with invoices and import licences

Copies of regulatory approvals from WPC/DoT/DGFT/MHA/Cabinet Secretariat

Legal basis for offering restricted equipment for commercial sale

Number of units sold over the past two years, with complete purchaser details

Information on third-party sellers listing similar equipment

Steps taken to discontinue such listings and prevent recurrence

A complete list of similar wireless transmitting equipment sold on their platforms

Jammers Strictly Regulated Under Telecom Laws

Drone jammers and other signal-jamming equipment are regulated under:

Indian Telegraph Act, 1885

Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933

These devices fall under strict licensing and regulatory control of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Wireless Planning & Coordination (WPC) Wing.

Import Restricted to Authorised Agencies

The import of such equipment is governed under:

Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992

Relevant DGFT notifications

Such devices are ordinarily permitted only for authorised government agencies and law enforcement bodies, subject to statutory approvals.

Misleading Advertisement and Unfair Trade Practice

The CCPA stated that failure to disclose statutory restrictions and legal consequences amounts to misleading advertisement and unfair trade practice under:

Sections 2(47), 18 and 19 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019

Additionally, under Rule 4 of the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, marketplace platforms are required to exercise due diligence and ensure compliance with applicable laws.

Hosting or facilitating the sale of restricted jamming equipment without verification may attract penal consequences under telecom and foreign trade laws.

CCPA Reiterates Commitment to Consumer Safety

The Authority noted that it had earlier issued advisories warning e-commerce entities against illegal sale of wireless jammers.

The CCPA reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring that regulated and restricted products are not unlawfully offered through digital marketplaces.