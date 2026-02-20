Left Menu

CCPA Cracks Down on Illegal Sale of Wireless Devices on E-commerce Platforms

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to six e-commerce platforms for selling prohibited wireless transmitting devices, allegedly violating multiple laws. The firms are accused of misleading advertising and unfair trade practices by listing items like 'Anti-Drone Systems' and 'GPS Jammers'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:13 IST
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken a stern stance against six e-commerce platforms, including IndiaMart, for allegedly selling restricted wireless transmitting devices. These firms are accused of violating the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and various telecom and trade control laws.

The CCPA identified that these e-commerce players have listed restricted devices like 'Anti-Drone Systems' and 'GPS Jammers' without mandatory licensing disclosures and required regulatory approvals. This oversight could mislead consumers into purchasing restricted gadgets, which amount to misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices.

The authority has demanded comprehensive documentation from these companies, including procurement sources, import licenses, and regulatory approvals. This move underscores CCPA's commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and ensuring compliance with legal frameworks in digital marketplaces.

