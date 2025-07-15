Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Travel Ban on Vetted Refugees

A federal court ruling barred the Trump administration from using its travel ban to prevent 80 already-vetted refugees from entering the U.S. Judge Jamal Whitehead stated that the ban explicitly excludes refugees, ordering refugee processing to resume. The decision affects thousands of refugees, including those aiding U.S. military efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:41 IST
A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration, barring the use of its controversial travel ban to prevent 80 pre-vetted refugees from entering the United States. In a decision made public on Monday, U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead in Seattle stated that the executive order from President Donald Trump does not limit individuals' ability to apply for refugee status.

The judge highlighted that the wording of Trump's June order clearly excludes refugees from its scope, contradicting efforts to block their entry into the country. This development marks a significant pushback against the Republican president's order which Judge Whitehead said, by blocking refugees, contravenes its own language.

This decision impacts those who have been waiting, often years, to find refuge in the U.S., including relatives of active-duty U.S. military personnel and numerous Afghans who supported American wartime efforts. The ruling requires the Trump administration to immediately recommence processing for the affected refugees, a move followed closely by refugee aid organizations and the Department of State.

