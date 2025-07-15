Delhi Government Under Scrutiny Over Vehicle Scrapping Policies

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has announced that the BJP government will initiate an inquiry into the scrapping of overage vehicles executed during the Aam Aadmi Party's regime.

The investigation responds to allegations of procedural mismanagement, such as non-payment of scrap value and possible unlawful transportation of vehicles to other states. Complaints have also surfaced about overcharging for towing and logistics, despite directives on fixed charges.

The inquiry will assess delays in issuing Certificate of Deposit to owners and instances where owners were denied access to retrieve personal items from scrap yards. The Transport Department had begun impounding older vehicles in March 2023, which faced initial resistance due to lack of official clearance and later resumed following a directive from the CAQM.

(With inputs from agencies.)