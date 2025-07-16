Stepfather Confesses to Appalling Crime in Mumbai

A grim discovery was made in Mumbai when police found the floating body of a young girl in the Arabian Sea near Sassoon Dock, identified as the missing five-year-old stepdaughter of Imran Shaikh.

The Colaba police, who were alerted by the girl's disappearance from Antop Hill, followed leads obtained from CCTV footage revealing that she was last seen with Shaikh, her stepfather. The investigation took a dramatic turn when Shaikh confessed to the murder during police interrogation.

Motives behind the heart-wrenching incident remain unclear, although it's suspected that familial issues might have led to the child's tragic demise. The police continue to probe the case, seeking clarity on the circumstances that resulted in this appalling act.