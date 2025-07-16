Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Detention of South Korea's Ousted Leader

South Korea's former leader Yoon Suk Yeol's lawyers request a court review of his detention's legality. He has been detained amid an investigation into charges related to a martial law declaration in December, which his legal team claims is unfair.

detention
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Lawyers representing South Korea's former leader, Yoon Suk Yeol, have taken legal action by filing a request with a Seoul court to scrutinize the legality of his current detention.

Yoon Suk Yeol remains in jail as he faces new charges linked to his martial law declaration made in December, and the ongoing investigation by a special prosecutor.

The legal team contends that his detention is unjust and seeks judicial intervention to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

