Controversy Surrounds Detention of South Korea's Ousted Leader

Lawyers representing South Korea's former leader, Yoon Suk Yeol, have taken legal action by filing a request with a Seoul court to scrutinize the legality of his current detention.

Yoon Suk Yeol remains in jail as he faces new charges linked to his martial law declaration made in December, and the ongoing investigation by a special prosecutor.

The legal team contends that his detention is unjust and seeks judicial intervention to address the situation.

