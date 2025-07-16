Sickle Attack Over Salary Dispute: Security Guards' Clash in Mumbai

In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a security guard was gravely injured after being attacked with a sickle by a former colleague amidst a dispute over unpaid wages.

The victim, Deepak Kalpnath Dubey, was assaulted at his workplace in Kandivali by Lalit Premsagar Tiwari, who was previously dismissed for negligence.

The police quickly intervened, arresting Tiwari and charging him with attempted murder. Dubey is receiving treatment at Shatabdi Hospital after sustaining serious injuries from the attack.