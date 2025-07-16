Sickle Attack Over Salary Dispute: Security Guards' Clash in Mumbai
A former security guard, Lalit Premsagar Tiwari, attacked his ex-colleague Deepak Kalpnath Dubey with a sickle in Mumbai after an altercation over pending salary. The incident at Kandivali resulted in multiple injuries to Dubey. Tiwari was arrested, and charges were filed for attempted murder.
In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a security guard was gravely injured after being attacked with a sickle by a former colleague amidst a dispute over unpaid wages.
The victim, Deepak Kalpnath Dubey, was assaulted at his workplace in Kandivali by Lalit Premsagar Tiwari, who was previously dismissed for negligence.
The police quickly intervened, arresting Tiwari and charging him with attempted murder. Dubey is receiving treatment at Shatabdi Hospital after sustaining serious injuries from the attack.
