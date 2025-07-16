Left Menu

Buried Buses and Ballistic Threats: Bedouin Struggles in the Negev Desert

Amidst rising missile threats, southern Israel's Bedouin communities create makeshift shelters from buses and salvage materials due to lack of public services. Despite their citizenship, Bedouins face discrimination, living in poverty, and receiving few municipal services. Calls for construction permits continue as they seek safety and recognized infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beersheba | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:23 IST
Buried Buses and Ballistic Threats: Bedouin Struggles in the Negev Desert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In southern Israel's Negev Desert, families like Ahmad Abu Ganima's are forced to find innovative solutions to missile threats. With a lack of officially recognized infrastructure, they turn to buried buses and makeshift constructions to create bomb shelters.

The Bedouin community, forming a significant portion of Israel's Arab minority, suffers from inadequate public services. As a result, many resort to DIY shelters amid escalating conflicts, facing the dire reality of unprotected living spaces in unrecognized villages.

Despite being Israeli citizens, the Bedouins endure systemic challenges and discrimination, particularly in civil infrastructure. Calls for governmental support and permission to build safe shelters remain unmet, leaving these communities vulnerable and advocating for basic security provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025