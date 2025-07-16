Buried Buses and Ballistic Threats: Bedouin Struggles in the Negev Desert

In southern Israel's Negev Desert, families like Ahmad Abu Ganima's are forced to find innovative solutions to missile threats. With a lack of officially recognized infrastructure, they turn to buried buses and makeshift constructions to create bomb shelters.

The Bedouin community, forming a significant portion of Israel's Arab minority, suffers from inadequate public services. As a result, many resort to DIY shelters amid escalating conflicts, facing the dire reality of unprotected living spaces in unrecognized villages.

Despite being Israeli citizens, the Bedouins endure systemic challenges and discrimination, particularly in civil infrastructure. Calls for governmental support and permission to build safe shelters remain unmet, leaving these communities vulnerable and advocating for basic security provisions.

