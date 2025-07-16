Ceasefire Shattered in Sweida: Renewed Clashes Erupt

Renewed clashes erupted in the southern Syrian city of Sweida early Wednesday, hours after a ceasefire was proclaimed. Syrian government troops and local Druze fighters were locked in intense confrontations.

Sweida24, a local news service, reported that heavy artillery and mortar fire targeted Sweida and nearby villages as tensions escalated.

The Syrian defence ministry, according to the state news agency SANA, blamed the ceasefire breach on outlaw groups in Sweida, as the conflict continues to intensify.