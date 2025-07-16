Left Menu

Ceasefire Shattered in Sweida: Renewed Clashes Erupt

Renewed clashes erupted in Sweida between Syrian government forces and local Druze fighters despite a recently announced ceasefire. Heavy artillery and mortar attacks targeted the city and surrounding villages. The Syrian defence ministry attributes the truce violation to outlaw groups in the region, escalating tensions further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 12:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Renewed clashes erupted in the southern Syrian city of Sweida early Wednesday, hours after a ceasefire was proclaimed. Syrian government troops and local Druze fighters were locked in intense confrontations.

Sweida24, a local news service, reported that heavy artillery and mortar fire targeted Sweida and nearby villages as tensions escalated.

The Syrian defence ministry, according to the state news agency SANA, blamed the ceasefire breach on outlaw groups in Sweida, as the conflict continues to intensify.

