Escalating Tensions: Israel's Stance on Syrian Forces

In a bold statement, Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, declared that military operations against Syrian forces will persist until a complete withdrawal is achieved. Katz emphasized that the level of response might escalate if their message remains unheard, according to reports from local media on Wednesday.

The minister further pressed the Syrian government to 'leave the Druze alone' following recent confrontations in Sweida city. His remarks highlight Israel's firm stance on regional stability and protection of minority communities.

This statement underscores escalating tensions and the potential for increased military engagement if the Israeli government perceives continued non-compliance by Syrian forces.

