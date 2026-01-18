Left Menu

US Forces Withdrawal Completes from Western Iraq

US forces have completed their withdrawal from an air base in western Iraq, following an agreement with the Iraqi government. Initially agreed for 2025, the withdrawal proceeded with a residual presence to address regional developments. The Iraqi Army now fully controls the strategic base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 18-01-2026 01:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 01:32 IST
US Forces Withdrawal Completes from Western Iraq
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

US forces have fully withdrawn from an air base in western Iraq, a move in line with an agreement made between Washington and Baghdad in 2024, Iraqi officials confirmed Saturday. This step marks a significant moment in the winding down of the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State forces in Iraq by September 2025.

Although a small unit of US military advisers and support personnel continued to remain at the Ain al-Asad air base, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stated that subsequent developments in Syria necessitated their temporary presence. However, all US personnel have now departed, as confirmed by a Ministry of Defense official.

The withdrawal potentially strengthens the Iraqi government's position in negotiating the disarmament of non-state armed groups. With full control transferred to the Iraqi Army, the implementation of strategic initiatives at the base is now underway to enhance cooperation among military units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026