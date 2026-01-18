US Forces Withdrawal Completes from Western Iraq

US forces have fully withdrawn from an air base in western Iraq, a move in line with an agreement made between Washington and Baghdad in 2024, Iraqi officials confirmed Saturday. This step marks a significant moment in the winding down of the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State forces in Iraq by September 2025.

Although a small unit of US military advisers and support personnel continued to remain at the Ain al-Asad air base, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stated that subsequent developments in Syria necessitated their temporary presence. However, all US personnel have now departed, as confirmed by a Ministry of Defense official.

The withdrawal potentially strengthens the Iraqi government's position in negotiating the disarmament of non-state armed groups. With full control transferred to the Iraqi Army, the implementation of strategic initiatives at the base is now underway to enhance cooperation among military units.

