Tragedy at Aid Distribution in Gaza

An Israeli-backed American aid organization reported 20 Palestinian deaths at a distribution site in Gaza. The violence, involving a stampede and a fatal stabbing, coincides with Israeli strikes killing 22 others. The group accused Hamas of spreading misinformation but offered no evidence.

Updated: 16-07-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:29 IST
An Israeli-backed American organization running aid initiatives in Gaza reported the deaths of 20 Palestinians near a distribution site, raising international concerns. This tragedy echoes the broader violence in the area, where Israeli airstrikes have resulted in additional casualties, including 11 children, as confirmed by hospital officials.

The Gaza Humanitarian Fund confirmed that 19 individuals were killed in a stampede, with one person fatally stabbed amid the chaos near the distribution hub in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza.

The organization, which seldom reports issues at its sites, has accused Hamas of inciting panic and disseminating false information, although it has not provided supporting evidence for these claims. The complex situation heightens tensions in the already volatile region.

