Tragic Tale: BESCOM Employee's Suicide Amidst 'Digital Arrest' Scam

A Bangalore Electricity Supply Company employee, Kumar K, tragically died by suicide following a sophisticated digital scam, police revealed.

Desperate and fearing arrest, Kumar, contracted to BESCOM, transferred Rs 11 lakh to scammers posing as CBI officers under threats of a 'digital arrest,' according to a suicide note.

Authorities are now delving into the bank transactions to uncover the full extent of the financial manipulation that led Kumar to take such a dire step, leaving behind a grieving family in Channapatna.

(With inputs from agencies.)