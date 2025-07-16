Left Menu

Tragic Tale: BESCOM Employee's Suicide Amidst 'Digital Arrest' Scam

A BESCOM employee, Kumar K, has died by suicide in what appears to be a case of harassment through a 'digital arrest' scam, leading to a cumulative loss of Rs 11 lakh. The victim alleged that fraudsters manipulated him into believing he was under legal custody, forcing monetary transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:37 IST
Kumar K
  • Country:
  • India

A Bangalore Electricity Supply Company employee, Kumar K, tragically died by suicide following a sophisticated digital scam, police revealed.

Desperate and fearing arrest, Kumar, contracted to BESCOM, transferred Rs 11 lakh to scammers posing as CBI officers under threats of a 'digital arrest,' according to a suicide note.

Authorities are now delving into the bank transactions to uncover the full extent of the financial manipulation that led Kumar to take such a dire step, leaving behind a grieving family in Channapatna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

