High Stakes in Aviation Scam: Gupta's Battle with the Law Continues

The Delhi High Court has reserved its judgment on a plea submitted by businessman Shravan Gupta, seeking the quashing of a non-bailable warrant issued against him in connection with a money laundering case orchestrated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) linked to the AgustaWestland case.

The warrant, described as 'open-ended', was issued back in August 2020. Gupta, suspected of fleeing to the UK in 2019 after being summoned by the ED, finds himself in the thick of legal challenges, including an Interpol Red Notice against him as of August 2023.

Through his legal counsel, Gupta has reiterated his willingness to participate in investigations via video conferencing – a prospect supported by the law – citing medical reasons for his current inability to travel to India. The court rejected an adjournment appeal and awaits its final ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)