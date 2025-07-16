Left Menu

High Stakes in Aviation Scam: Gupta's Battle with the Law Continues

Delhi High Court reserves its decision on a plea by Shravan Gupta to quash a non-bailable warrant in a money laundering case linked to the AgustaWestland scandal. Gupta, implicated in two money laundering cases by the ED and currently in the UK, seeks permission for video conferencing in investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:45 IST
The Delhi High Court has reserved its judgment on a plea submitted by businessman Shravan Gupta, seeking the quashing of a non-bailable warrant issued against him in connection with a money laundering case orchestrated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) linked to the AgustaWestland case.

The warrant, described as 'open-ended', was issued back in August 2020. Gupta, suspected of fleeing to the UK in 2019 after being summoned by the ED, finds himself in the thick of legal challenges, including an Interpol Red Notice against him as of August 2023.

Through his legal counsel, Gupta has reiterated his willingness to participate in investigations via video conferencing – a prospect supported by the law – citing medical reasons for his current inability to travel to India. The court rejected an adjournment appeal and awaits its final ruling.

