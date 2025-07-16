Resolution on the Horizon: New Committee Set to Tackle Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project Dispute

The Union Jal Shakti Minister announced the formation of a new committee to address the ongoing dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh concerning the Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP) and related river water conflicts. This decision emerged from a high-level meeting joined by Chief Ministers from both states.

The committee, comprising senior officials and techical experts from both states and the central government, will investigate the technical complexities around the project. It aims to propose equitable water-sharing solutions for the Godavari and Krishna rivers, with telemetry devices to be installed at reservoir off-take points.

Andhra Pradesh argues that the PBLP is essential for addressing water scarcity in drought-prone areas, while Telangana views it as a potential threat to its water security. The technical committee reflects a mutual commitment to resolving these issues amicably, stated both sides' water resources ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)