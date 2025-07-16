Left Menu

Resolution on the Horizon: New Committee Set to Tackle Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project Dispute

A committee is being set up to resolve the conflict between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project and river water disputes. Chaired by the Union Jal Shakti Minister with both states' leaders present, the committee aims for equitable water-sharing solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:49 IST
Resolution on the Horizon: New Committee Set to Tackle Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Jal Shakti Minister announced the formation of a new committee to address the ongoing dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh concerning the Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP) and related river water conflicts. This decision emerged from a high-level meeting joined by Chief Ministers from both states.

The committee, comprising senior officials and techical experts from both states and the central government, will investigate the technical complexities around the project. It aims to propose equitable water-sharing solutions for the Godavari and Krishna rivers, with telemetry devices to be installed at reservoir off-take points.

Andhra Pradesh argues that the PBLP is essential for addressing water scarcity in drought-prone areas, while Telangana views it as a potential threat to its water security. The technical committee reflects a mutual commitment to resolving these issues amicably, stated both sides' water resources ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025