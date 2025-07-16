Transparency Triumphs: Modi's Transformative Central Staffing Scheme

Union Minister on Wednesday celebrated the transformational changes in the central staffing scheme (CSS) under Narendra Modi's administration, applauding its shift towards transparency, merit, and performance. This was during his meeting with a delegation of central secretariat officers from the 2014 batch.

Minister Singh outlined the CSS's role in providing officers with valuable governance experience across key government positions, enhancing both their administration skills and shaping national policy. The reinvented scheme mirrors the government's Mission Karmayogi, aiming to prepare a future-ready civil service.

Responding to officers' concerns about stalled promotions, Singh assured steps to resolve such issues, courtesy of proactive reforms under Modi. The delegation noted improvements in promotions, particularly benefiting reserved communities, enhancing morale and reaffirming confidence in government service.

