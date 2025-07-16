US Concerns Escalate Over Syrian Violence

The United States has voiced significant concern over the escalating violence in southern Syria, which poses a direct threat to peace and stability efforts in the region, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Rubio emphasized the persistent and urgent diplomatic dialogues with both Syria and Israel aimed at mitigating the situation.

The U.S. has reaffirmed its commitment to regular and rigorous negotiations, underscoring the importance of achieving a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

