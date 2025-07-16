Left Menu

US Concerns Escalate Over Syrian Violence

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed deep concern over the rising violence in southern Syria, highlighting it as a threat to peace-building efforts. Continuous discussions are ongoing with Syria and Israel to address the situation. The U.S. remains vigilant in its diplomatic engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:56 IST
US Concerns Escalate Over Syrian Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has voiced significant concern over the escalating violence in southern Syria, which poses a direct threat to peace and stability efforts in the region, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Rubio emphasized the persistent and urgent diplomatic dialogues with both Syria and Israel aimed at mitigating the situation.

The U.S. has reaffirmed its commitment to regular and rigorous negotiations, underscoring the importance of achieving a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025