US Concerns Escalate Over Syrian Violence
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed deep concern over the rising violence in southern Syria, highlighting it as a threat to peace-building efforts. Continuous discussions are ongoing with Syria and Israel to address the situation. The U.S. remains vigilant in its diplomatic engagements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:56 IST
United States
The United States has voiced significant concern over the escalating violence in southern Syria, which poses a direct threat to peace and stability efforts in the region, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Rubio emphasized the persistent and urgent diplomatic dialogues with both Syria and Israel aimed at mitigating the situation.
The U.S. has reaffirmed its commitment to regular and rigorous negotiations, underscoring the importance of achieving a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.
