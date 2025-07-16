Tragedy Behind Bars: A Shocking Incident at Nagpur Central Jail
A life convict at Nagpur Central Jail, Tulsiram Lakadu Shende, allegedly committed suicide. Shende, imprisoned for life in 2014 for murdering his wife, hanged himself with an elastic cord from his underwear. He had been out of contact with his family since 2022 and suffered mental stress.
A life prisoner, Tulsiram Lakadu Shende, was reported to have taken his own life inside Nagpur Central Jail, according to police authorities on Wednesday.
Shende, a 54-year-old resident from Sakoli in Bhandara district, was serving a life sentence since 2014 for the murder of his wife. Initially, police were informed that he went behind the painting department's warehouse on Tuesday, where he allegedly hanged himself using an elastic cord from his underwear, fitted to a window rod, as detailed by the Dhantoli police station official.
Jail officials indicated that Shende had no contact with family since 2022 and was enduring significant mental stress. The authorities have sent the body for post-mortem, with a deeper investigation currently in progress.
