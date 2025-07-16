Left Menu

Fraudulent PA Scam: Man Dupes Policeman in Transfer Racket

A man, posing as a personal assistant to a Union minister, was arrested in Gurugram for duping a policeman of Rs 20,000 by falsely promising a transfer. The accused, Sunil Kumar, is alleged to have committed the fraud due to a personal debt of Rs 50 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:07 IST
Fraudulent PA Scam: Man Dupes Policeman in Transfer Racket
Fraud
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case of fraud, Gurugram police apprehended a man accused of impersonating a personal assistant to a Union minister to scam money from a Haryana policeman. The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, allegedly duped the officer by promising to facilitate his transfer for a fee.

Sunil Kumar, a resident of Jainabad village in Rewari district, reportedly claimed he had connections with senior officials and ministers, including the Union minister's PA. He cited a personal debt of Rs 50 lakh as the impetus for his fraudulent actions.

The victim, a Haryana police employee, paid Rs 20,000 to Kumar after a series of manipulative interactions. Suspicions were raised when the alleged minister's PA, who was actually Kumar, requested additional payment. An FIR was registered, leading to Kumar's arrest as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025