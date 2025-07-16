Fraudulent PA Scam: Man Dupes Policeman in Transfer Racket

In a shocking case of fraud, Gurugram police apprehended a man accused of impersonating a personal assistant to a Union minister to scam money from a Haryana policeman. The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, allegedly duped the officer by promising to facilitate his transfer for a fee.

Sunil Kumar, a resident of Jainabad village in Rewari district, reportedly claimed he had connections with senior officials and ministers, including the Union minister's PA. He cited a personal debt of Rs 50 lakh as the impetus for his fraudulent actions.

The victim, a Haryana police employee, paid Rs 20,000 to Kumar after a series of manipulative interactions. Suspicions were raised when the alleged minister's PA, who was actually Kumar, requested additional payment. An FIR was registered, leading to Kumar's arrest as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)