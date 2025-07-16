Engineer-in-Chief Arrested for Bribery

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) detained an engineer-in-chief from the Panchayat Raj Engineering department on Wednesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The money was sought for facilitating a transfer and posting for the complainant, according to the ACB.

The accused officer reportedly executed his public responsibilities improperly and dishonestly. The ACB recovered the bribe amount from the officer and placed him under arrest.

Additionally, searches were conducted at the officer's residence. The case is currently under investigation, an ACB official stated to a television news channel.