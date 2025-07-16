Justice Served: Life Sentences in 2013 Dismemberment Case

In a landmark judgment, a court in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, sentenced four men to life imprisonment for their involvement in the gruesome 2013 murder of a 20-year-old man, whose body was dismembered in a bid to hide the crime. The sentencing comes after years of legal proceedings.

According to the police, the horrific incident transpired in the Lisadi Gate area, where Sabir, the son of complainant Imamuddin, was brutally killed. Swift police efforts led to the arrest of the accused - Rizwan, Bunty, Ashu alias Wasim, Mujja, and Zubair - of whom Zubair later died during the trial.

Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Suchi Sharma and police representative Hemant Kumar worked diligently on behalf of the prosecution, ultimately leading to the conviction of Rizwan, Bunty, Wasim, and Mujja. The life sentences were accompanied by a fine, marking a significant achievement under the 'Operation Conviction' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)