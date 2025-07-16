Bail Granted to Karnataka Man in IIT Bombay Trespassing Case
Bilal Ahmad Teli, a 22-year-old from Mangalore, was granted bail after being arrested for allegedly staying illegally on the IIT Bombay campus. He was accused of conducting reconnaissance activities while posing as a student. Teli denied the charges, citing his learning disability and lack of informed charges.
A 22-year-old Mangalore resident, Bilal Ahmad Teli, was granted bail by the Esplanade Court in Mumbai. He had been accused of illegally residing on the IIT Bombay campus.
Teli was arrested following accusations that he conducted reconnaissance activities while pretending to be a student. He allegedly stayed at various hostels over a three-week period. Teli refuted these claims, highlighting his learning disability.
He further argued that his arrest was not communicated properly, rendering it illegal. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate V R Patil presided over the case, though a detailed order is pending.
