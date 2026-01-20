Court Denies Bail, Highlights Terror Tactics in Pharmacist's Killing

The Bombay High Court has refused bail to Yusuf Khan, one of the accused in the murder of an Amravati pharmacist, highlighting the case's intent to instill fear among the public.

The pharmacist, Umesh Kolhe, was targeted after he supported an objectionable comment by BJP leader Nupur Sharma, resulting in his death in June 2022. The court noted the crime's severe impact on societal peace.

Charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the accused allegedly formed a gang to retaliate against perceived religious dishonor, thereby committing a crime that affects society's core values.

(With inputs from agencies.)