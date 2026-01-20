Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Bail to Street Vendor in Stone-Pelting Case

A Delhi court granted bail to Ubedullah, a street vendor accused in a stone-pelting incident during a demolition near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque. The court considered his role in the incident and his personal circumstances before making the decision.

In a significant decision, a Delhi court has granted bail to Ubedullah, a street vendor allegedly involved in a stone-pelting incident earlier this month. The situation unfolded during a demolition operation close to the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque near Turkman Gate.

The prosecution had based their case on CCTV footage and a co-accused's disclosure, accusing Ubedullah of being part of a crowd that engaged in violence and disrupted law enforcement activities. However, defense attorneys M K Malik and A F Faizi argued that the accusations were unfounded as Ubedullah's involvement was not corroborated by the First Information Report (FIR) or the footage.

Judge Joginder Prakash Nahar, taking into account Ubedullah's lack of prior criminal record, his role as the sole provider for his family, and his cooperation with the investigation, decided he was neither a flight risk nor a person who might influence witnesses. Consequently, bail was approved with specific conditions to ensure his compliance with the ongoing proceedings.

