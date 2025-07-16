Left Menu

Delhi Court Stands Firm: Man Convicted for Insulting Woman's Modesty

A Delhi court convicted Vikrant Grewal for using derogatory language against a woman, attacking her character. He was charged under IPC sections 509 and 506 for insulting modesty and criminal intimidation. The court highlighted the intended harm of his words and threats in a case linked to a rent dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has delivered a decisive verdict in a 2021 case, convicting Vikrant Grewal for the crime of 'insulting the modesty of a woman'. The court found him guilty of using derogatory language, suggesting the complainant was promiscuous and of questionable character.

Presided by Judicial Magistrate Harjot Singh Aujla, the court deemed the derogatory Hindi word used by Grewal as not just a casual insult but one that aimed to besmirch the woman's character. This conviction falls under IPC sections 509 and 506, highlighting both the insulting and threatening nature of Grewal's actions.

The dispute, originally arising from a rent disagreement, took an ugly turn as Grewal was reported to have threatened the woman with rape and murder. Despite extensive cross-examinations, the complainant's testimony remained steadfast. July 27 is set for sentencing deliberations in this significant case addressing the misuse of language and threats.

