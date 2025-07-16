Controversial Uprooting: Himachal's Apple Orchards in Peril

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur has expressed significant concern regarding the ongoing uprooting of apple trees from forest lands, primarily impacting small and marginal farmers.

Highlighting the adverse timing of this action during the monsoon season, Thakur questioned the decision's alignment with the current harvesting period. He plans to address the issue with the state's chief minister, seeking a viable solution to alleviate the farmers' plight as these measures align with a High Court directive.

Thakur also recalled a 2015 initiative aimed at regularising such encroachments, which was stalled following a government change in 2017, leaving the matter unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)