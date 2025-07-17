Escalating Tensions: Israel's Bold Airstrikes on Damascus

On Wednesday, Israel launched significant airstrikes on Damascus, striking parts of the defense ministry and areas near the presidential palace. The aggressive move was aimed at dismantling Syrian government forces allegedly attacking the Druze population in southern Syria.

This marked a substantial escalation against the interim administration led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, despite recent improved relations with the U.S. The Israeli military accused Syria's jihadist government of failing to protect Druze, encouraging the conflict near Sweida.

The United States intervened to halt the escalating violence, while local residents faced turmoil, with casualties mounting and fears of further unrest growing. Calls for international intervention have intensified as tensions continue to rise across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)