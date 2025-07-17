Left Menu

Fatal Collision Sparks Human Rights Inquiry

The NHRC has issued notices regarding the fatal collision between a school van and a train in Tamil Nadu, resulting in three student deaths. The Commission is investigating possible human rights violations and has requested detailed reports from the Railway Board and Tamil Nadu officials within two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:59 IST
Fatal Collision Sparks Human Rights Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has stepped in, issuing notices to the Railway Board and Tamil Nadu authorities, following the tragic death of three students in a collision in Cuddalore district. The incident involved a school van and a passenger train.

The NHRC expressed concerns, stating that if media reports are accurate, the incident represents a grave violation of human rights. The commission is demanding a detailed report within two weeks from relevant authorities, emphasizing the need for accountability and the health status of the survivors.

Controversy surrounds the circumstances of the collision, with differing accounts on whether the level crossing was closed or open. Furthermore, Southern Railway's sanctioned underpass project remains stalled due to bureaucratic hurdles, raising additional questions about infrastructure safety.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025