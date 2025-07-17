Fatal Collision Sparks Human Rights Inquiry

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has stepped in, issuing notices to the Railway Board and Tamil Nadu authorities, following the tragic death of three students in a collision in Cuddalore district. The incident involved a school van and a passenger train.

The NHRC expressed concerns, stating that if media reports are accurate, the incident represents a grave violation of human rights. The commission is demanding a detailed report within two weeks from relevant authorities, emphasizing the need for accountability and the health status of the survivors.

Controversy surrounds the circumstances of the collision, with differing accounts on whether the level crossing was closed or open. Furthermore, Southern Railway's sanctioned underpass project remains stalled due to bureaucratic hurdles, raising additional questions about infrastructure safety.