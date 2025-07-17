Left Menu

European Markets Bounce Back Amid Trade Optimism and Strong Earnings

European shares rose after four sessions of losses, boosted by strong results from ABB and hopes for a U.S.-EU trade deal. The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.8%, with contributions from firms like Siemens and Schneider Electric. Trade discussions between U.S. and EU also attract investor attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 13:17 IST
European Markets Bounce Back Amid Trade Optimism and Strong Earnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares rallied on Thursday, breaking a four-day losing streak, buoyed by robust quarterly earnings from Switzerland's ABB and increased optimism for a trade deal between the United States and the European Union.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.8% at 0718 GMT. ABB's shares surged by an impressive 8.2% following record quarterly order intake, bolstered by high demand in the U.S. and for products catering to data centers supporting artificial intelligence.

Rival companies like Siemens and Schneider Electric saw their shares rise 3.6% and 5.8% respectively, significantly propping up the European benchmark index. Meanwhile, European semiconductor manufacturers regained some of their previous losses as TSMC, a leader in advanced AI chip production, reported record second-quarter profits. ASML shares also rose 1.7%, recovering from the previous day's 11% decline. Additionally, EU's trade chief Maros Sefcovic traveled to Washington for crucial tariff talks, with investors keenly watching for developments that could prevent potential retaliatory measures.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025