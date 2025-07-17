Left Menu

Cambodia's Cybercrime Crackdown: Thousands Arrested Amidst Regional Tensions

In response to cybercrime threats, Cambodia's government, led by Prime Minister Hun Manet, arrested over 1,000 suspects in a wide-scale crackdown. This operation occurs amid regional tensions with Thailand and allegations of state complicity in abuses related to online scams and human trafficking.

Cambodia has launched a major crackdown on cybercrime operations, leading to the arrest of over 1,000 suspects this week. The directive came from Prime Minister Hun Manet, aiming to secure national safety amid increasing threats from online scams, particularly those infiltrated by foreign criminal groups.

The crackdown, endorsed by state authorities, reflects a broader concern over cyberscams impacting global security. Over the last three days, arrests spanned across five provinces, netting suspects from Asian countries, and leading to the seizure of phones and computers.

This move follows a report by Amnesty International accusing Cambodia of ignoring human rights abuses linked to cyberscams. Additionally, escalating tensions with Thailand over territorial disputes are influencing regional dynamics, heightening the importance of the Cambodian crackdown.

