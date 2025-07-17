Left Menu

Refugee Return Amid Ceasefire Brings Hope to Indo-Myanmar Border

Nearly 3,000 refugees from Myanmar, who fled to India amid armed conflict, have returned following a ceasefire agreement among Chin rebel groups. Mizoram, sheltering over 32,000 refugees, shares close ethnic ties with the Chin community. The border remains calm with expectations of more returning refugees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 17-07-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 13:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nearly 3,000 Myanmar refugees have returned to their home villages after finding temporary sanctuary in India. This development follows a ceasefire agreement between warring Chin factions, a senior police officer revealed on Thursday.

Over 4,500 refugees initially entered Mizoram due to clashes between Chin rebel groups like the Chin National Defence Force and Chinland Defence Force, supported by the Chin National Army, officials stated. These refugees, primarily from Myanmar's Chin state, took shelter in villages like Zokhawthar, Saikhumphai, and Vaiphai in the Champhai district.

The return of the refugees began in early July and accelerated on July 12, as tensions along the Indo-Myanmar border calmed. Mizoram already hosts over 32,000 Myanmar refugees, who fled following the military coup of February 2021. The state plans to collect biometric and demographic data for identification by the end of July.

