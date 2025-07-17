Left Menu

Punjab Cracks Down on Child Begging with DNA Verification

The Punjab government has initiated measures to curb child trafficking by mandating DNA tests for children found begging with adults. This move, directed by Social Security and Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur, aims to verify familial relationships and ultimately eradicate child exploitation through begging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has taken a significant step in its battle against child trafficking. It has directed all Deputy Commissioners to conduct DNA tests for children found begging alongside adults. This initiative is designed to confirm any familial relationships and curb the exploitation of children via begging.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur, who issued the directive, stated that if a child is found begging, DNA tests will confirm their ties to accompanying adults. Until the results are confirmed, affected children will be placed in child care institutions under the supervision of child welfare committees. Action will be taken if no familial link is found.

The initiative falls under the project's banner Jeewanjyot-2. It aims to declare districts 'beggar-free' and ensure child protection with stringent oversight. Additionally, there is a planned amendment to the Punjab Prevention of Beggary Act (1971) to introduce harsher penalties against those exploiting children for begging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

