Rising Tensions: Gaza Strikes Amid Stalled Ceasefire Talks

Israeli forces killed at least 22 people in Gaza strikes, with casualties including a church attack. Aid protectors also died, as ceasefire talks in Doha falter. The Vatican remains silent, while mediation efforts face challenges. The Israeli campaign continues, raising international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 22 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, including those in a church attack, raising alarm among international observers. Victims included eight men protecting aid convoys, as talks aimed at brokering a ceasefire stalled in Doha.

The strike on Holy Family Church, which injured priest Gabriel Romanelli, marked a significant incident given his close ties to Pope Francis. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the attacks, but the Vatican has yet to comment, while Israeli officials review the details.

As mediation involving the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt faces obstacles, the humanitarian crisis deepens. Israeli military objectives continue in retaliation for the deadly October assault, with thousands affected. Reports suggest some progress in talks, although pivotal issues remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

