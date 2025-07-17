Left Menu

High Court Reviews Suspension of IPS Officer After Tragic IPL Stampede

The Karnataka government defended the suspension of IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash, arguing his failure to adhere to protocols during an IPL event led to a fatal stampede. The Central Administrative Tribunal quashed the suspension, but the state challenged this, citing serious negligence and dereliction of duty.

Updated: 17-07-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government's legal team appeared in High Court on Thursday to defend the suspension of IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash, following a stampede during the IPL victory celebrations that resulted in 11 fatalities and 33 injuries. Senior Counsel P S Rajagopal stated that the officer conducted himself as though he were a 'servant of RCB,' leading to operational failures.

Despite incomplete preparations, Vikash made security arrangements for the event without consulting his superiors, believing it emblematic of his disregard for due process. The Central Administrative Tribunal, however, had rescinded the suspension, arguing that the police had a limited time frame to act and should not be expected to work miracles.

The court hearing is part of an ongoing examination into whether Vikash's actions were justified under the circumstances. Notably, he is the only officer among five initially suspended to contest the decision before the Tribunal, while others, including senior officials, remain suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

