High Court Reviews Suspension of IPS Officer After Tragic IPL Stampede

The Karnataka government's legal team appeared in High Court on Thursday to defend the suspension of IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash, following a stampede during the IPL victory celebrations that resulted in 11 fatalities and 33 injuries. Senior Counsel P S Rajagopal stated that the officer conducted himself as though he were a 'servant of RCB,' leading to operational failures.

Despite incomplete preparations, Vikash made security arrangements for the event without consulting his superiors, believing it emblematic of his disregard for due process. The Central Administrative Tribunal, however, had rescinded the suspension, arguing that the police had a limited time frame to act and should not be expected to work miracles.

The court hearing is part of an ongoing examination into whether Vikash's actions were justified under the circumstances. Notably, he is the only officer among five initially suspended to contest the decision before the Tribunal, while others, including senior officials, remain suspended.

