UPDATE 1-Panama's Copa extends Venezuela flight suspension

* Copa on Thursday said it was extending the suspension "while it continues evaluating conditions that guarantee operational safety" on its Venezuela flights. * Colombian media reported that the suspension included flights operated by Copa's low-cost unit Wingo.

(Adds information about Copa's unit Wingo) PANAMA CITY, Dec 4 (Reuters) -

Panamanian carrier Copa Airlines on Thursday extended its suspension of flights to and from Venezuela's capital Caracas until December 12, citing concerns about operational safety. The airline initially suspended Thursday and Friday flights, citing a navigation signal problem reported by its pilots.

* A number of international airlines in recent days had suspended flights to Venezuela following a warning from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration about a "potentially hazardous situation" when flying over Venezuela. * Copa on Thursday said it was extending the suspension "while it continues evaluating conditions that guarantee operational safety" on its Venezuela flights.

* Colombian media reported that the suspension included flights operated by Copa's low-cost unit Wingo. The carrier did not immediately respond to a request for comment. * Venezuela's aviation authority said on Thursday, before Copa's flight suspension was extended, that it hoped the carrier would be able to resume operations within the agreed timeframe and that it would "keep monitoring the airlines that continue operating in the country."

* After the other airlines stopped flying to Venezuela, the aviation authority revoked their flight rights.

