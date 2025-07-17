Left Menu

Delhi High Court Quashes Cases Against Tablighi Jamaat Hosts

The Delhi High Court has quashed 16 cases involving 70 Indian nationals accused of housing foreign attendees of a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in violation of COVID-19 norms. The court's judgement came despite previous police opposition, citing unsubstantiated allegations and lack of evidence of COVID-19 infection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed 16 cases involving 70 Indian citizens accused of hosting foreign attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in March 2020. Allegedly, the event defied COVID-19 restrictions enforced at the time.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna's judgment addressed the petitions representing the 70 individuals, who sought the dismissal of FIRs accusing them of the act. While detailed verdict is still awaited, recent developments mark a significant turn in a case that faced opposition from Delhi Police.

Authorities initially argued that local residents harbored the attendees, breaching movement prohibitions and potentially spreading COVID-19. However, the petitioners argued there was no proof of infection, calling the allegations unsubstantiated and exaggerated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

