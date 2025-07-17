Left Menu

ED Uncovers Recruitment Scam: Karnataka MLA's Assets Attached

The Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth Rs 1.32 crore belonging to Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda, in a case linked to recruitment irregularities in KOMUL. Allegations include manipulation of the recruitment process in exchange for money and political recommendations, with Nanjegowda as the scheme's orchestrator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:09 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets valued at Rs 1.32 crore belonging to Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda. The case stems from alleged irregularities in the recruitment process for the Kolar-Chikkaballapur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd (KOMUL) in 2023.

Nanjegowda, who presides over KOMUL as chairman, is accused of manipulating the recruitment exams and interviews in exchange for monetary and political favors. The federal agency detailed that the biased process favored less qualified candidates, undermining more deserving contenders.

The ED's investigation revealed that Nanjegowda allegedly played a central role in the conspiracy, aided by other KOMUL directors. Evidence seized includes tampered OMR sheets and WhatsApp messages indicating political recommendation of certain candidates. The ED claims the MLA illicitly procured Rs 80 lakh from the manipulated recruitment process.

