Tech Transforms: Delhi MLAs Dive into Digital with NeVA Training

The Delhi Assembly is set to modernize legislative activities with a three-day training program for MLAs, focused on the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

Scheduled from July 21 to July 23, the initiative aims to equip over 70 legislators with essential skills for navigating the digital platform, optimizing it for the upcoming Monsoon Session.

With training led by experts from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the new center, equipped with 18-20 computers, promises to enhance legislative efficiency through digital document access, real-time tracking, and streamlined workflows within the Assembly premises.