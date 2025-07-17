Arrest Unveils Drug Peddling Network in Arunachal
A 26-year-old woman was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district for alleged drug peddling. Police recovered suspected heroin from a rented house. She was previously jailed for a similar offense. Further investigation is ongoing.
In a significant breakthrough, a 26-year-old woman was apprehended on Thursday in Hapoli, situated in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district, for her alleged involvement in drug peddling activities, according to local law enforcement officials.
The arrest followed a police raid conducted on a rented property near Pai Gate, where officers discovered contraband substances, weighing 61 grams and suspected to be heroin, in the woman's possession.
This is not her first run-in with the law; she had been incarcerated for three months last year after being caught with 10 grams of heroin and was out on bail at the time of the new arrest. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.
