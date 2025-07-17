Left Menu

Arrest Unveils Drug Peddling Network in Arunachal

A 26-year-old woman was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district for alleged drug peddling. Police recovered suspected heroin from a rented house. She was previously jailed for a similar offense. Further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:56 IST
Arrest Unveils Drug Peddling Network in Arunachal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, a 26-year-old woman was apprehended on Thursday in Hapoli, situated in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district, for her alleged involvement in drug peddling activities, according to local law enforcement officials.

The arrest followed a police raid conducted on a rented property near Pai Gate, where officers discovered contraband substances, weighing 61 grams and suspected to be heroin, in the woman's possession.

This is not her first run-in with the law; she had been incarcerated for three months last year after being caught with 10 grams of heroin and was out on bail at the time of the new arrest. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025