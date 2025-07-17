Left Menu

Kerala High Court Suspends Proceedings Against CM Vijayan Over 2023 Violence

The Kerala High Court has temporarily stayed proceedings against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding violence during the 2023 'Nava Kerala Sadas.' This decision came after Vijayan's plea to quash the complaint, arguing jurisdiction errors and lack of evidence linking his speech to the incidents.

The Kerala High Court has issued a three-month stay on proceedings against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan related to violence during the 2023 'Nava Kerala Sadas' outreach program. Justice V G Arun made the decision following Vijayan's plea to quash the complaint and an earlier magisterial court order regarding a speech at the event.

The High Court recognized the preliminary validity of Vijayan's contention that the Chief Judicial Magistrate exceeded jurisdiction, as the events in question occurred outside the magisterial court's area in Ernakulam. Additionally, the court noted the need to evaluate if Vijayan's speech warranted charges under Section 109 of the IPC.

Despite initial findings by the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate that a prima facie case existed, the High Court identified procedural errors and potential oversights in determining Vijayan's involvement in the incidents. The proceedings will remain paused until the state's and complainant's responses are obtained by October 14.

