Spain Cracks Down on Far-Right Unrest After Racial Clashes

Spain escalates probe into crimes by far-right groups following clashes with African migrants. After an attack on a local man, Spanish authorities detained 11 individuals and filed over 60 complaints. Interior Minister insists crime isn't rising nor linked to migration, countering far-right claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain has announced an intensification of its investigations into crimes allegedly perpetrated by far-right and racist groups. This decision follows four nights of violent clashes involving African migrants, marking one of the country's most severe recent unrests.

Since the violence began last Friday, following an attack on a 60-year-old local man in Torre Pacheco, authorities have detained 11 individuals and lodged over 60 hate crime and public disorder complaints. Police have arrested three Moroccan men in connection with the attack in the town, where one-third of residents are of migrant origin.

The Interior Ministry has tasked terrorism and organized crime intelligence units with monitoring hate crimes and online incitement to violence. Under scrutiny are far-right groups, with the ministry noting concerns about links to national movements. The government has accused Vox, a nationalist party, of inciting violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

