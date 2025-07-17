Historic Win: Sikh Leader Elected to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly
Gurpal Singh, a Sikh religious leader, is elected unopposed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on a minority seat for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F). This marks an important milestone for the Sikh community in Pakistan. The selection was part of a reserved seat allocation between major political parties.
Gurpal Singh, a respected Sikh religious leader, has made history by being elected unopposed to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly as part of the minority seat quota allocated to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F). This significant development was announced by the provincial election commission on Thursday.
The decision highlights the importance of political representation for minority communities in Pakistan, as Singh hails from the Malik Deen Khel tribe in Khyber district. Another notable election was that of Shahida Waheed of the Awami National Party, who secured a reserved seat for women.
The allocation process was governed by the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan, which organized draws to decide the allocation of these important seats. The move augments JUI-F's strength in the assembly by another seat, demonstrating a strategic win for the party.
