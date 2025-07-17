Left Menu

India's Strategic Edge: Prithvi-II and Agni-I Missile Tests

India successfully test-fired the Prithvi-II and Agni-I short-range ballistic missiles from the integrated test range in Chandipur, Odisha. The defense ministry confirmed that the tests validated all operational and technical parameters, conducted under the Strategic Forces Command's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Thursday, India marked a significant achievement by successfully test-firing its short-range ballistic missiles, Prithvi-II and Agni-I. The country's defense ministry confirmed that the launches took place at the integrated test range in Chandipur, Odisha.

According to official statements, the tests were conducted on July 17 and were highly successful in validating all operational and technical parameters. These milestones were achieved under the auspices of the Strategic Forces Command, demonstrating India's growing defense capabilities.

The successful tests of Prithvi-II and Agni-I underline the country's advancements in strategic military strength, reinforcing national defense objectives and ensuring the readiness of its missile technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

