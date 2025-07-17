India's Strategic Edge: Prithvi-II and Agni-I Missile Tests

On Thursday, India marked a significant achievement by successfully test-firing its short-range ballistic missiles, Prithvi-II and Agni-I. The country's defense ministry confirmed that the launches took place at the integrated test range in Chandipur, Odisha.

According to official statements, the tests were conducted on July 17 and were highly successful in validating all operational and technical parameters. These milestones were achieved under the auspices of the Strategic Forces Command, demonstrating India's growing defense capabilities.

The successful tests of Prithvi-II and Agni-I underline the country's advancements in strategic military strength, reinforcing national defense objectives and ensuring the readiness of its missile technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)