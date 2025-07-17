Left Menu

Pakistan and EU Strengthen Ties in Security and Cooperation

Pakistan and the European Union agreed to enhance security cooperation and discussed bilateral and regional issues at the 10th Pakistan-EU Political Dialogue. They reaffirmed commitments under the Strategic Engagement Plan and GSP+ framework, addressing global challenges and conflicts with a focus on dialogue and diplomacy.

Pakistan and EU Strengthen Ties in Security and Cooperation
  Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Pakistan and the European Union have decided to enhance their cooperation in security and counter-terrorism. The discussions took place during the 10th political dialogue between the parties in Brussels.

The agenda was packed, covering the spectrum of bilateral cooperation, regional tensions, and international issues. Notably, both acknowledged the importance of their Strategic Engagement Plan and agreed to deepen dialogue to resolve global challenges.

Olof Skoog from the EU and Pakistan's Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch, led their respective delegations, both emphasizing peaceful solutions to conflicts and respect for international law, with an eye towards convening future dialogues to reinforce their strategic ties.

