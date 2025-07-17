Widens as Mithi River Desilting Scam Probe Extends to 2006

The Maharashtra government is widening its investigation into the alleged Mithi River desilting scam, expanding its scope to cover work done since 2006. This was confirmed by Uday Samant on Thursday.

Samant addressed concerns in the legislative council, stating that a Special Investigation Team already examined thousands of photographs, none featuring silt from the river.

The Economic Offence Wing is actively seeking more information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation about contractors involved in river desilting between 2006 and 2023.

