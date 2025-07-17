Left Menu

Widens as Mithi River Desilting Scam Probe Extends to 2006

The investigation into the alleged Mithi River desilting scam in Mumbai has expanded to include activities dating back to 2006. This expansion was announced by Maharashtra minister Uday Samant, revealing significant irregularities and involving the Economic Offence Wing and the Enforcement Directorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:14 IST
Widens as Mithi River Desilting Scam Probe Extends to 2006
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is widening its investigation into the alleged Mithi River desilting scam, expanding its scope to cover work done since 2006. This was confirmed by Uday Samant on Thursday.

Samant addressed concerns in the legislative council, stating that a Special Investigation Team already examined thousands of photographs, none featuring silt from the river.

The Economic Offence Wing is actively seeking more information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation about contractors involved in river desilting between 2006 and 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025